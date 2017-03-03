FDA cracks whip over sale of loose spices in Mapusa market

NT NETWORK

MAPUSA

In a drive against illegal sale of loose spices, masala and condiments, officials of Food and Drugs Administration, on Friday, conducted an inspection in Mapusa municipal market. Notices were served to 33 vendors who are into sale of spices so also seven shop owners directing them to stop selling the items until proper permission was obtained from the department.

Following a complaint, FDA officials led by senior inspector Rajiv Korde carried out an inspection of shops and also checked up with vendors who deal with spices and issued notices to those found selling the condiments loose, which is in contravention of the provisions 2, 3, 14, (15) of the Food Safety and Standards (prohibition and restriction on sale) Regulations 2011 which states that “no person shall sell powdered spices and condiments except under packed condition.” The official team included six other inspectors- Sangita Naik, Ankita Parvekar, Bhalesh Sawant, Madhav Kolwalkar, Richard Noronha and Tayo Gadekar, besides municipal staff.

After the notices were served, the vendors and shop owners were directed to stop the sale of loose spices and condiments, in the presence of municipal inspector Tayo Gadekar, who has been entrusted with the task to ensure that they do not operate without permission.

After inspection, the municipal staff went round in the municipal market asking vendors, who were issued notices, to halt their business activity until proper licences were obtained.

Most of them voluntarily stopped the sale of spices and condiments and packed them but one of the vendors refused to remove his goods despite notice being served.

Later, when the municipal inspector Tayo Gadekar alongwith his staff asked the daily vendor to remove his goods, he started arguing and, hence, his goods were confiscated.