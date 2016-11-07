FC Goa, Union of Chinchinim Villagers secure easy wins

NT NETWORK

CANSAULIM

FC Goa registered a comprehensive 5-1 win over USC, Seraulim in the GFA U-16 League match played at Cansauilim grounds on Monday.

FC Goa opened their scoring account in the 12th minute through Visheh Nasnodkar, who after dodging past a couple of rival defenders, sent the ball to the far end of the nets. Goaded by the early success, FC Goa created a wave of attacks and then went on a scoring spree with goals coming from Veletino Carvalho, Chadel Ferandes, Aspin Pinto and Reubon Castelino. Seol Khan pulled one goal back for Seraulim. At Ambelim ground, Union of Chinchinim Villagers beat Ave Maria A&W Club 3-1. Melroy Andre scored the first goal for Chinchinim Villagers in the 11th minute, and it was followed by Preston Fernandes (35th minute) and Jolon Simoes (38th minute). Ave Maria pulled one goal back through Mayhew Fernandes.

At Raia ground, Snow’s Football Academy and Wilred Leisure SC, Curtorim played out a goalless draw.