FC Goa to train at SFA in Sirssaim

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

FC Goa will be using the Sesa Football Academy (SFA) grounds in Sirssaim as their practice grounds for the ensuing third edition of the Indian Super league (ISL). FC Goa had used the Tilak maidan in Vasco in the first two years.

“We asked FC Goa to approach the AFC as we have handed over the grounds for the AFC U-16 and the FIFA U-17 World Cup to AFC. It is up to the two parties to decide. SAG did the grounds as per FIFA requirements and handed them over,” stated an SAG official.

“The team is expected to arrive on August 31. We expect them to take a day or two to get over the jet lag. Training should start soon after that,” an FC Goa source told The Navhind Times over the phone from Brazil.

“Most of the boys are going to be here for the first time. They will have to acclimatize to a lot of things but we do not see any problems. We are set for them and the programmes are in place. We should start training on September 1,” added our source.

“The team is expected to return to Goa on September 25. The full contingent will return together with the coach and all his technical staff,” stated our source.

“We are not sure where the players of the team are going to be kept this year. It will not be the same place of last year (the team was based in a five star hotel near the capital city) but in one of the hotels belonging to the new co-owner,” stated a highly placed FC Goa source in Goa. Team FC Goa is expected to depart for pre-season training to Brazil on August 29.