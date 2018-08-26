FC Goa start ISL with away game against NorthEast

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

FC Goa start their Indian Super League 2018-19 campaign with an away game against NorthEast United FC on October 1, it was announced by the organizers who released the until the mid-season break, featuring 12 rounds, 59 games with a kick-off in Kolkata.

The fifth edition will commence with two time champion ATK playing Kerala Blasters FC on September 29 at Salt Lake Stadium. The upcoming season will have three breaks, two for FIFA windows (8th -16th October; 12th – 20th November ), and one, starting from 17th December 2018 for the Indian national team’s preparatory camp ahead of the AFC Asian Cup in UAE.

FC Goa, like last season, play their first two games away and their first two home game are against neighbours Mumbai City FC and FC Pune City.

FC Goa’s first home game is on October 24 against neighbours Mumbai City FC and they play their next on October 28 against FC Pune City.

After their opener in the North East, FC Goa fly to Chennai City FC for their second away game.

Delhi Dynamos will be the third team FC Goa will host at home. Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United FC will be the other teams that will play in Goa before the breaks.

Fixtures for 2019 will be announced on a later date, states a press release issued by the organisers.

The League has moved away from double headers on weekend this season, while kick-off for all matches is at 7:30 pm.