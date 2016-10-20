FC Goa should not look to the heavens, show zero tolerance

AUGUSTO RODRIGUES | NT

Sports Editor

PANAJI

Losing a match or for that matter another will not see FC Goa on a burner. However, it could leave football fans in Goa gasping, as winning, as many as possible, will be the only option for FC Goa as they return back to Goa after their clash with neighbours Mumbai City FC today.

Goa and Mumbai have played different balls since the start of the Indian Super League (ISL). Among the two, Mumbai have rarely impressed in the competition. FC Goa’s story has been different and would have continued to be different if the team was left alone.

FC Goa moved from second to first in the first two editions while Mumbai City FC from seventh to sixth. A pretty long story cut short by a distance. Yet, 2016 sees Mumbai second and FC Goa last. It is not the question of points but a story of who won what and when and in this FC Goa has no tale.

FC Goa and Mumbai City FC played goalless in the first edition of the ISL. The second saw a turn around that left Goa partially numbed after the boys from the metro were numbed by the heroics of Haokip and Dudu. It was the 7-0 thrashing at Fatorda that summed up where FC Goa would finish last year.

With Leo Moura no more in the squad, FC Goa started this season without a midfielder who has the prowess to hold the ball and thus the game for the team. One mistake in the midfield has left the opponents with plenty to throw at the FC Goa defense and it has left the team on the losing side.

FC Goa will take on Mumbai City FC with a fortified defense with the induction of Subhasish and Gregory Arnolin in place of Lucio. Gregory, Dumas and Subhasish will add a new dimension to the FC Goa backline and this could well signal a better beginning – a lake with few ducks in its waters. Lucio would have played an important role in the team but with Gregory and Dumas treading the same line, he could rest till he recovers well.

Richarlyson has been in and out of the team but whenever he has been in, the FC Goa combination has appeared threatening and rival goalkeepers called to give their best. In the four games FC Goa played, they only played inexplicably against Chennaiyin FC. The rest can be attributed to some strange interventions.

New recruit Robin Singh is a different sort of a player. He is a striker who does not score but helps others to. His nuisance value – for opponents is in pressurising defenders and not scoring. Expecting Robin to score often is like waiting for roses in December.

Robin can hold the ball and is good at flicking the ball to his colleagues on the flanks. He can hold till his teammates come up. But, unlike Rafael, Robin does not possess the wherewithal to hold the ball to make scoring opportunities for himself.

FC Goa did not feel the need of a prolific striker last season as most in the team helped with goals. The story has been different so far with hardly any goals and time is running out.

Mumbai City FC, on the other hand, has given their opponents space to come back into the game after sitting cushy. This cannot be a leverage FC Goa can expect to utilise.

After today’s match, FC Goa returns home and therein will begin their journey at home. This is the only State that has supported its team like no other place. Brand Goa plays best football with clean feet. Mumbai could well be the place where feet shine.