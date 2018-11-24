FC Goa register first win; Churchill on a blank

NT NETWORK

NAVELIM

A hat-trick by striker Joybert Almeida and a goal each by Asfin Pinto and Sweden Fernandes enabled FC Goa register a fluent 5-1 win against Churchill Brothers Sports Club in the All India Football Federation (AIFF) U-18 (Goa zone) Youth League match played at Rosary grounds, Navelim on Friday.

Joybert, who was at his best, scored in the 11th, 30th and 74th minute of play while Asfin found the mark in the add-on time of first session (46th minute) while Sweden scored in the 56th minute to account for FC Goa’s first win.

With this win, FC Goa have accumulated four points from three matches, while Churchill Brothers — having played same number of games — are yet to open their account.

FC Goa had more ball possession and dominated the proceedings for major part while Churchill Brothers SC showed glimpses of a comeback in the second session, during which time, they pulled a goal back through striker Ronaldo Coelho in the 60th minute.

Churchill Brothers porous defence was fully utilised by FC Goa’s strike force where Joybert was the pick of the lot.

FC Goa went into the lead following a good build up when defender Lincoln Colaco stepped up and sent a smart pass to Joybert whose powerful shot brooked no answer from Churchill Brothers SC keeper Adam Khan, who did well through ninety minutes.

Churchill Brothers could have gone down by a much bigger margin had it not been for excellent goalkeeping by Adam Khan who made spectacular saves in both the sessions. Joybert doubled the lead when defender Doyal Alves split the Churchill Brothers SC defence with a slicing cross from the right flank and all that the unmarked Joybert had to do was to just tap the ball in.

FC Goa made it 3-0 in extra-time of the first session when medio Asfin Pinto finished with a clinical goal.

The second session saw Churchill Brothers SC improving their match by a few notches and they did manage to have the possession but could not galvanise the midfield to take the ball inside the rival box.

Whenever Churchill Brothers made some incisive moves, the FC Goa defence was always there to promptly clear the ball and snatch it from the rival strikers before they could shoot at goal.

FC Goa made it 4-0 in their favour when Sweden let go a powerful left footed curling shot, crashing inside the Churchill Brothers SC nets off a pass from Lincoln Colaco.

Churchill Brothers SC then pulled a goal back through Ronaldo Coelho off a nice cross from the right flank from Travis Souza to beat FC Goa keeper Manav Baraskar.

Joybert Almeida then completed his hat-trick in the 74th minute with an angular effort.