FC Goa needs to continue winning

AUGUSTO RODRIGUES | NT

Sports Editor

PANAJI

“Let us forget what has happened and concentrate on the football. As a team we can reach the semifinals, if we enjoy our football. We are good and we have to show on the field what we are capable of,” were FC Goa coach Zico’s message to the boys as they prepare for yet another win, this time against Kerala Blasters in their home ground in Kochi today.

At the moment, FC Goa has been moving from being last on the table to second last and vice versa. The steps have not been beyond the relegation zone. Yet, with Zico extolling the best from his boys, it is too early to write off the indomitable spirit of the Gaurs.

Kerala Blasters, like FC Goa, in many ways have blasted at the wrong places or been handled by people who do not understand explosives. They started precariously as a team last year and are just about managing a decent performance this year. Yet, the boys from Kerala did manage to gore the Gaurs in their own den 1-2.

In their last match, FC Goa was sitting last with FC Pune a step above them. They beat their opponents and moved a step ahead. The story this time is slightly different. They are now at the bottom with rivals Kerala Blasters on top of them. A win, will not take them to the second last place but two places ahead (sixth in the table) and closer to the semifinal qualification bracket.

FC Goa, as Zico said, needs to win at least five games to be with a chance of making it to the semifinals. They have won the first one and have three to go. FC Goa won 5-1 when they last met Kerala Blasters in Kochi. They had won 3-0 in 2014 though they did lose one then and won this year. FC Goa has scored eleven from amongst the sixteen goals shared by the two teams. Six foreign players can be used from the ten in the squad. Four are defenders and Zico in all probabilities will expect the trio of Dumas, Gregory and Luciano Sobrosa to assist Laxmikant Kattimani behind in the goal. With no decent Indian striker, the three remaining foreign slots will go to either Rafael Coelho, Joffre, Julio Cesar, Trinidade, Richarlyson or Reinaldo. Not an easy task, when the choice is limited.

Reinaldo was the top scorer last year but has yet to start humming now. Julio Cesar plays but has shown that he cannot last long enough to be able to endure the challenges of ninety minutes. Joffre has been the playmaker and so has Richarlyson. Both have their own roles and both do well. However, football is not a duet.

FC Goa will start with the same eleven that won the last match against FC Pune City.