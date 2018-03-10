FC Goa need to keep the plug on Lanza, off Jeje

AUGUSTO RODRIGUES | NT

Sports Editor

FATORDA

FC Goa has shown in the league stages of the tournament that it can pull itself together and restart an onslaught on opponents. From a high to low and again a high – all blitzed with goals and lack of them – FC Goa is capable of starting their semi-final campaign of ISL 4 against Chennaiyin FC with a blast at the Nehru stadium today.

Chennaiyin FC, on the other hand, having conceded nine goals less then FC Goa are capable of showing their hosts that attack is not always the best form of defense.

FC Goa has revolved around the combination of Lanza and Coro and how the two push and place themselves in the first semi-final will determine the team’s path to the final. Performances on field and not statistics have shown what Lanza is for FC Goa and what FC Goa is without him.

Chennaiyin’s approach towards shepherding the duo from FC Goa and how Jeje Lalpeklua rises to score will be the two crucial pin heads that will draw Chennaiyin’s response to FC Goa’s late burst from mid table slumber.

FC Goa’s drop in the league starts from around the time Adrian Colunga and Arana parted ways. Lack of match practise was the official reason given for the duo leaving the club. Irrespective of the veracity of the reason, one truth stuck out- the team played its worst football after the departure of the two. Arana played 11 games and scored a goal for FC Goa and is perhaps one player who helped Delhi Dynamos make a turnaround in the ISL after he joined the team.

FC Goa will be sticking to the same formula of striking iron when it is hot. ChennaiyinFC, who won their away game against FC Goa by a slender goal, will look to score one and shut door for the remainder of the game.

Chennaiyin FC is the only team in ISL who uses a player from India as lead striker. Jeje is a successful striker and like most goes through his good days and bad. He is been going through a low and the first semi-final could well be the opportunity for him to break out of his shell , keeping in mind FC Goa’s vulnerable defense.

FC Goa’s last three big scoring matches ended with an unnoticed loss- of goalkeeper Naveen Kumar who will have to miss the first semi-final due to the red card flagged at him during the teams last league match against Jamshedpur FC. For, FC Goa with Naveen in goal and with Captain Laxmikant Kattimani out had become predictable. Naveen’s absence could be exploited by Chennaiyin FC.

“I don’t think any two players in this league can dictate the fortunes of an entire team. There are always players whose names are likely to show up on the score sheet and it’s good that they are capable of that but it’s always a result of the collective effort,” FC Goa coach Sergio Lobera said during the pre match conference.

“We don’t want to be happy when the referee blows the final whistle because we scraped points but rather know that the fans enjoyed a good brand of football. I think a good game of football is good for everyone,” he added.

In Goa, a good game of football is when the team you support wins. The people who gather at the Nehru stadium will be looking for a win and FC Goa has proved capable of delivering in the past. Denying Chennaiyin FC an away goal advantage, will determine the way forward.