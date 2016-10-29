FC Goa must prove allegiance to football

AUGUSTO RODRIGUES | NT

Sports Editor

PANAJI

FC Goa need to register their second win in the Indian Super League (ISL) if they want football supporters in Goa to believe their football is being played on the right pitch. A draw against Delhi Dynamos today will leave the team with faint hopes. Defeat will leave many wondering – when and why did it all begin.

FC Goa are still a force to reckon with because Zico is not the type to throw the towel in. In their last practise session in Sirsaim on Friday, the mood of the players was aggressive and that aggression might well be seen at the Nehru stadium today with the changes Zico is set to bring in against Delhi Dynamos.

With Lucio having recovered, Zico in all probabilities will have Lucio, Gregory and Rafael Dumas in front of goalkeeper Subhasish Chowdhury. Pratesh Shirodkar is expected to make way for Sanjay Balmuchu and Trinidade Goncalves for Richarlyson.

Robin Singh, who has not reached any level, will be out and Rafael Coelho and Julio Cesar are expected to fill in the void in front. Romeo Fernandes may get his first staring call and is likely to be joined by Mandar Rao Dessai – both initiating attacks and attempting strikes from the right and left respectively.

The story of FC Goa and Delhi Dynamos is pretty similar. While a win for FC Goa will mean nearer to knock out qualification; a proper blast off for Delhi will signify a better finish on the top group. Three points or a win separates the two and by late evening, the goals scored could well determine the goal scoring history of ISL 3.

20016 has, so far, not been the best season for ISL in terms of goals scored. They have been few and far in between. Goals are the charm of football and that charm has not been seen this year. Except for the match between Delhi Dynamos and Mumbai City, where six goals were scored, the rest have been lacklustre.1-0, 2-1, 2-2. FC Goa and Delhi Dynamos will have to go beyond the six goal party in Mumbai if football fans in Goa are to be woken from their slumber.

FC Goa’s record of home matches is in deep sleep. Two matches, both ending in losses is not something that excites football lovers. On both occasions, FC Goa scored first but they allowed their opponents to score the winning goals last. Apart from trying to extract the best of what he has been given, there is little that coach Zico and the technical team can do. The crowds have been doing their bit. It is now time for the eleven on the field to prove their allegiance — not to Goa; not to Zico; not to the new stake holder — to football.