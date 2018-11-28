FC Goa inflict first defeat on Salgaocar FC

NT NETWORK

UTORDA

A goal each by Rayan Menezes and substitute Doyal Alves in either sessions of play enabled FC Goa to inflict the first defeat on Salgaocar FC 2-0 in the All India Football Federation (AIFF) U-18 (Goa Zone) Youth League-organised by AIFF and played at SAG’s ground, Utorda on Tuesday.

FC Goa found the mark in the 13th minute of play on a counter move through unmarked Rayan who leaped high to head home powerfully a neat cross sent in by medio Precio D’Souza from the left flank, giving no chance at all to Salgaocar FC keeper Utkarsh Deshmukh.

The second goal for FC Goa team was scored came in the 88th minute when substitute Doyal Alves shot from inside the box which hit a Salgacoar FC defender and deflected inside the nets ,to the bewilderment of Salgaocar FC keeper.

The match was largely dominated by Salgacoar FC who had numerous chances, particularly in the first session, but then FC Goa galvanised themselves well in the second half and did give a tough time to the Salgacoar team.

Salgacoar FC could have taken the lead in the 12th minute of play had their striker Fhezer Gomes – who dodged a couple of FC Goa defenders – been accurate in shooting in. Fhezer, who had the left angle open, sent a high shot which flew over FC Goa horizontal.

FC Goa counter-attacked in the next minute and opened their account through defender Rayan Menezes who connected a cross to head in for the first goal.

Salgaocar FC had two great chances in the 20th and 30th minute of play. First, it was Fhezer who got possession of the ball inside the six yard box and chose to shoot hard, instead of placing the ball and finally ended in shooting the ball to FC Goa keeper Manav Baraskar’s outstretched hands .

Ten minutes later, Ribhav Sardessai saw his effort flying a few inches over the bar, signalling that it was just not the day for Salgacoar FC.

Thereafter, in the add on time of two minutes before the first half could, substitute Aaron Bareto failed to find the mark from close.

FC Goa created real fear in the rank and file of Salgaocar FC team beginning from the 80th minute of play when they came up with three clear scoring chances, one of which they scored.

Joybert Almeida blew up a great chance from close distance in the 80th minute, quickly followed by another chance in the 81st minute when his shot hit the post. FC Goa buttressed their lead in the 88th minute through substitute Doyal who sent in a good shot which hit a Salgacaor defender and crashed in.

With this win, F C Goa have collected seven points from four matches and move to the second spot on the league table while Saogacoar F C who are on nine points still occupy the top slot with nine points.