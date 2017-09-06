FC Goa DS scrape past Viva FC, keep qualification hopes burning

NT NETWORK

After a nervous start against Salgaocar FC, FC Goa Development Squad had to sweat it out against Viva FC Chennai to register a sublime 2-1 win and keep their qualification hopes in the 1st Awes Cup 2017 alive at the Duler stadium on Wednesday.

Salgaocar FC and the Development Squad both have three points. Salgaocar FC, however, have a game against FC Chennai and a draw will be enough to see them through to the semifinals.

The teams went into the breather locked 1-1 with Liston Colaco scoring in the 29th minute and Chennai’s Anoop VC wiping out the deficit. Hayden Fernandes scored the winner in the 70th minute to give the Development Squad the first three points.

FC Goa having lost their earlier match against Salgaocar FA by a solitary goal started earnestly and after missing number of scoring opportunities finally surged ahead in the 29th minute through their mercurial skipper Liston Colaco.

Viva FC Chennai coach CM Ranjith played two of their foreign signing Andrew M Ogwuche as stopper back and Romaric B Ngueufana upfront who was given very little space by FC Goa’s Meldon D’Silva and Franzil Negedo to operate.

In the 20th minute the lanky FC medio Kingslee Fernandes moved dangerously inside the penalty box and took a delightful gentle lob which went just over the rival crossbar.

Just three minutes later a well executed free kick by Liston Colaco was smartly fisted over the post by Viva Chennai keeper Mani Kandan.

Finally in the 29th minute Liston Colaco picked a ball on the left flank and after hoodwinking his marker drilled a fierce left footer which hit the far inner side post and entered the goal, 1-0. Hayden Fernandes was unlucky to see his stinging 25-yard right footer ricocheted off the top post and rebound into play with the defense and rival keeper beaten.

FC Goa paid dearly for their complacency, when in the 41st minute Anoop VC controlled a pass from medio Netto Benny and sent a stiff grounder to the far corner of the goal as a few of Chennai supporters jumped in joy, 1-1.

A minute later Liston Colaco failed to keep his power-packed left footer inside the goal framework to the dismay of his teammates.

On crossing over, FC Goa had the better of exchanges and yet, striker Aaren D’Silva and Liston Colaco did not have one clear look at the rival goal. A few attempts by Liston and Hayden Fernandes -from a distance- failed to find the goal framework.

However in the 70th minute, a blistering 30-yard shot from Hayden Fernandes crashed into the far corner of the goal, past the diving rival Chennai keeper Mani Kandan, 2-1.

Minutes later FC Goa had two more chances to inflate their lead where Liston Colaco’s left footer of Jason cross went out, while Viva Chennai stopper back Safvan superbly intercepted a deadly cross by Liston inside the 6-yard box, before Aaren D’Silva could get the ball.

In the dying minutes of the match Chennai’s Romaric sent an intelligent through pass to his teammate Netto Benny but it was Kingslee Fernandes who came with a timely clearance.