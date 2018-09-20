FC Goa commence conditioning training in Goa

NT NETWORK

BAMBOLIM

FC Goa are back in Goa and started conditioning training in Bambolim on Wednesday without coach Sergio Lobera and Moutratda Fall who are yet to touch base. The team from Goa that mesmerised last year with their ability to score and surprised many with their ability to concede goals were put through conditioning exercises by their physical trainer.

The ambience during training was friendly and the faces were familiar except for the presence of Lenny Rodrigues and the absence of Manuel Lanzarote who has joined ATK. Goan Lenny Rodrigues was signed from Bengaluru FC.

Ferran Corminas, the highest goalscorer – 18 goals from twenty matches — was seen during the workouts and so were Edu Bedia, Ahmed Jahou and Hugo Boumous.

FC Goa scored 42 goals last season and 32 of these were scored by Coro and Lanzarote. With Lanza out, a lot will be seen how Lenny Rodrigues – if he is used by Sergio Lobera — fills in the space left behind by Lanzarote. Their games are different. But, that difference can be neutralised if the players from India start scoring more often.

Lalthuammawia Ralte is the new goalkeeper in and will play a vital role in the goal after hands displayed by Laxmikant Kattimani last year. Kattimani, Ralte and Mohamad Nawaz were the three goalkeepers conditioning under the eye of goalkeeping coach Virendra Singh.

FC Goa, as reported earlier, start their ISL 5 campaign with their first game against North East United in Guwahati on October1 and play their first home game at the Nehru stadium in Fatorda on October 24 against neighbours Mumbai City FC.