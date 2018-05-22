FC Goa bow out

SHILLONG: FC Goa bowed out of the AIFF U-18 Youth league after succumbing to Shillong Lajong 1-2 in their last match in Shillong on Monday.

FC Goa started the game with four points while Shillong started with six and the team from Goa needed to win to make it to the semi-finals. Shillong now meet East Bengal in the semi-finals scheduled for tomorrow.

FC Goa depended on captain Princeton Rebello to orchestrate their midfield play and despite the captain trying his best to break the Shillong Lajong defensive cordon; the hosts did not appear perturbed.

It was on a counter attack in the 22nd minute that Donboklang Lyngdoh took the boys from Goa by surprise with a placement shot that had FC Goa goalkeeper Antonio Da Silva beaten.

The early goal unsettled the boys from Goa.

The FC Goa lads repeatedly kept trying to break the Shillonng Lajong defense but scoring became a problem as the Shillong goal was well kept by keeper Chalieu.

Shillong Lajong went for the breather with a goals advantage.

The Goan team threw caution to the wind in the second half and tried desperately to equalise and it was during one such moment that Shillong Lajong scored their second goal and gave themselves a better cushion for the remainder of the game.

Samuel Kyshi scored the second goal for Shillong in the 61st minute.

Down by two goals the FC goa lads kept mounting intense pressure on Shillong and they managed to reduce the deficit in the 66th minute through Lalawmpuia.

With this defeat, Goa’s campaign in this edition ended with no team from Goa being able to make it to the semi-finals. Salgaocar FC had lost in the finals last year.