FC Goa begin ISL campaign with away match in Guwahati on October 4

PANAJI

FC Goa start their 2016 Indian Super league campaign with an away match against North East United FC in Guwahati on October 4.The teams first home match is scheduled for October 8 against FC Pune City. FC Goa’s next three matches are away matches before they return to place their second home match on October 24 against Kerala Blasters.

The AFC U-16 Championship ends on October 2 and it is followed by the BRICS tournament that concludes on October 16. Both at the Nehru stadium, Fatorda. FC Goa plays their third home match against Delhi Dynamos on October 30 and leave for two away matches against FC Pune City and Kerala Blasters on November 3 and November 8 respectively. FC Goa’s last away match is against Delhi Dynamos on November 27.

FC Goa enjoys a last four match run of home matches that start on November 11 and end on December 1 against Chennaiyin FC.

The semifinals are scheduled from December 10 to 14 and the finals are slated for December 18. NT