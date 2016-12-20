FC Bardez upset Sporting’s perfect record

NT NETWORK

DULER

An 84th-minute header from Viraj Naik enabled Bardez FC register a hard-fought solitary-goal win over Sporting Clube de Goa in the TACA Goa U-20 League at Duler stadium, here on Tuesday.

The defeat — their first of the season — meant that Sporting Clube de Goa, who have already been crowned champions of the league, failed to keep their unbeaten record intact but stay on top with 19 points from 8 matches. The win, however, helped FC Bardez take the third position with 15 points from eight matches.

Play was mostly restricted to midfield in the first 30 minutes of the first session.

It was finally the Flaming Oranje which had a good look at the rival goal, but a 25-yard free kick from Myron Fernandes missed the target by a whisker.

Another close attempt at the rival goal went abegging for the Sporting colts when Myron Fernandes created a good move from the left flank to find Prisco Moura in the box, who in turn relayed the ball to overlapping Harshad on the right who surprisingly slotted the ball out from hand shaking distance.

In the very first minute of the second session Sporting’s Harshad sent a floater to Brandon Gomes at the edge of the box, but the latter’s blistering strike hit the post.

The rebound was once again struck well by Snedden Rodrigues who was again denied by the wood work.

Bardez side, that shone in patches, came with a couple of constructive moves to pin their opponents into their own territory.

In the 52nd minute Anil Chavan made a dazzling run on the right to set up Ronil Azavedo who sent the ball up into the sky, much to the relief of Sporting keeper Sherwin.

Five minutes later, keeper Sherwin Da Cunha pulled out a good save when he pushed off a towering header from Ronil.

The Pink Brigade’s efforts finally paid dividend when in the 84th minute Viraj Naik header crawled into the goal through a flooded Sporting box.

Sporting almost equalised in the dying minutes of the match, but Shawn Noronha’s powerful shot from the edge of the box struck the far post.