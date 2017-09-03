FC Bardez have it easy against Dempo Juniors

DULER: Football Club de Bardez registered a convincing 3-0 win over Dempo Juniors in the 1st AWES Cup 2017, jointly organised by Goa Football Association and Dempo Sports Club (Jrs), at Duler stadium on Sunday.

FC Bardez coach Armando Colaco brought in keeper Santosh Pujari, defender Caetano Viegas and midfielder Inacio Colaco in the starting line-up from the one which played in the Charity Trophy match some days back.

At the other end, it was former Sesa FA coach Anthony D’Souza who shouldered the responsibility of coaching the Dempo Juniors played with a squad mostly from Under 17 and Under 18.

FC Bardez defence was taken aback by the two dangerous attacks taken by the Dempo Juniors early into the match.

In the very 2nd minute Larryl Mascarenhas sent a through pass to Stendly Fernandes whose shot at the goal was blocked by Bardez defender Caetano Viegas for a corner.

Boris De Mello sent an intelligent pass on the right flank to Standly Fernandess whose stiff grounder from inside the penalty box went just past the goal post.

FC Bardez regrouped themselves and came with two threatening attacks at the rival citadel.

Shubham Dessai shot taken from a goalmouth melee travelled out, while in the 25th minute a deadly cross from the left flank by Caetano Viegas found Kirtikesh Gadekar just on top of the 6-yard box who connected a half volley which was brilliantly collected with a full stretched diving save by keeper Gawin Pinot.

However, a minute later keeper Gawin Piinto who had moved a number of steps from the goal found it difficult to stop Micky Vaz 25-yard rasping shot from entering the goal, 1-0.

On crossing over, Bardez’s Kirtikesh doubled the lead with a brilliant finish from inside the after getting hold of the ball from a short pass by Micky, 2-0.

Dempo Juniors lost an opportunity to pull back a goal when in the 62th minute Bardez defender Stainly D’Silva handled the ball in the box, prompting referee Melwyn D’Costa to point to the dreaded spot. However, Bardez keeper Pujar brilliantly pushed away Edwin’s penalty kick.

Dempo Juniors received a jolt as they were reduced to ten men when Edwin was shown his second yellow card and sent off for the harsh tackle on Bardez’s Shubham. Down by one man, Dempo Juniors found it tough to stop Bardez score their third goal when Lenston Afonso headed in from the hand shaking distance off substitute Floyd Fernandes’ perfect free-kick, 3-0.