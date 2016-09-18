FC Bardez halt Dempo’s unbeaten run

NT NETWORK

After registering two wins and one draw in their first three matches of the ongoing Goa Professional League, Dempo Sports Club on Sunday conceded their first defeat as Club de Bardez stunned them by a solitary goal at Duler stadium.

Kirtikesh Gadekar scored the all-important goal for Bardez in the 85th minute of play to take his team’s points tally to seven, while Dempo also stay on seven points.

Dempo coach Mauricio Afonso started with Nigerian Felix Odili Chidi partnering Joaquim Abranches upfront with Adil Khan assisting them at regular intervals.

FC Bardez in-charge Armando Colaco started with almost the same squad that drew against Calangute Association, as he once again decided to bench their new signing Nigerian Koko Sakibo.

The first session was more of a midfield battle though the Golden Eagles showed poise only to see their build-ups come apart each time they broke into the box.

Adil Khan’s two headers in the 16th and 17th minute were first pushed for a corner by Bardez keeper Mirshad Koottappunna, while the next sailed just over the post.

The best chance for Dempo to break the deadlock came in the 24th minute when Joaquim Abranches managed to sneak past the stubborn Bardez defence marshalled by Mathew and Rowilson, as he drilled a stiff grounder which hit the far post and rebounded into play.

On resumption of play Dempo had two close shots at the rival goal through Felix and Joaquim which were blocked for corner by Bardez defenders at the expense of corner.

Bardez survived a scare in the 63rd minute, where Adil Khan controlled a corner from Germanpreet Singh and slammed the ball at the goal which banged the upright and the ball travelled to Muhammad Ali whose header was collected by Bardez keeper.

Nigerian Koko Sakibo was brought from the bench only in the 64th minute but he made his presence felt only in the 77th minute, as he collected a through pass from Peter Carvalho but was thwarted by the rival keeper in one-to-one situation. Five minutes before the end of the regulation time, Bardez sent their large supporters into raptures from a brilliant goal from the boots of U-20 Kirtikesh Gadekar, off a move initiated by Alesh Sawant, Koko and Girish Naik, 1-0.

Meanwhile, in another match of the league played at MTR ground, Rawandfond-Navelim, Santa Cruz Club of Cavelossim defeated Corps of Signals 3-1.

Melwyn Fernandes scored a brace for Santa Cruz Club of Cavelossim as he found the mark in the 56th and 61st minute of play. The other goal was scored by Suraj Halankar which came in the 53rd minute. Corps of Signals pulled one goal back through Pawan Thakur (26th minute).