FC Bardez fail I-League bid again

NT NETWORK/AGENCIES

PANAJI/NEW DELHI

FC Bardez failed in their second attempt to get a direct entry into the I-League after their second bid did not meet the required criteria. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) Evaluation Committee met at the AIFF headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday and cleared the bids of second division runners up Minerva FC and Chennai City FC.

The I-League is scheduled to start on January 10 and will comprise of ten teams. Churchill Brothers SC were reinstated in the I-League after a High Court suggestion to that effect. With three Goan clubs — Dempo SC, Sporting Clube de Goa and Salgaocar FC — withdrawing hopes were raised that FC Bardez may get a nod in to fill in the absence of the Goan clubs.

“They did not meet the infrastructure criteria. It was just one of the reasons. There were a few other criterias that they did not meet. We met representatives of the club the last time and made them aware of their shortcomings,” a member of the AIFF Bid Evaluation Committee told The Navhind Times. Five clubs — Neroca FC, Minerva Punjab FC, Sudeva FC, FC Bardez Goa and Chennai City FC — submitted their bids and based on the evaluation of their proposals, the Bid Evaluation Committee decided to award Chennai City FC and Minerva Punjab FC the right to field their teams in I-League season 2016-17.

“I, on the behalf of AIFF, welcome Chennai City FC and Minerva Punjab FC to the I-League family and we all hope that we will have a competitive I-League,” AIFF secretary Kushal Das stated in a press release. Meanwhile, Minerva Punjab FC have already plied their trade in the Second Division League 2015-16 having secured the second position.

“With Chennai City FC and Minerva Punjab FC joining the fray now, we have ten teams competing in the next I-League. Now, we have representatives from Chennai and Punjab, which means we will reach out to more supporters and newer markets,” added Kushal Das. “Yes, of course, I’m happy. New teams from two new venues will add a newer dimension to I-League and they will get a chance to rub shoulders with the top clubs of Indian football,” said I-League CEO Sunando Dhar. Churchill Brothers is the only team from Goa in the coming edition of the I-League.