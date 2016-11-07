Fatorpa man gets lifer for wife’s murder

NT NETWORK

MARGAO

Jayesh Naik, arrested by Cuncolim police for murdering his wife Jiya Naik, has been sentenced to life imprisonment by the principal district and session judge South Goa Desmond Costa. The court also asked the accused to pay fine of Rs 20,000. The murder was committed at Cotta, Fatorpa in 2014.

Jayesh, 36, who used to work in a factory in Kuwait was jobless for a year and had started consuming alcohol in excess and the couple used to quarrel frequently to the extent that 25 non-cognizable offences were registered against the accused at Cuncolim police station.

On the fateful day of September 12, 2014, Jayesh Naik returned home after dropping their two children aged 5 and 3 years to school and started quarrelling with his 33-year-old wife Jiya. He then locked the main doors and windows and assaulted Jiya with knives.

The cries of the victim for help were heard by the neighbours who rushed to the house and informed the police but by the time they arrived Jayesh had escaped on his scooter.

That night the police combed the jungles of Cabo-de-Rama and Canaginim while the accused was on his way to Anjuna on his scooter to meet his relatives.

On September 13, police received a tip-off that Jayesh is on his way to Porvorim from Anjuna to meet some other relative where PI Ram Asare nabbed him. The inquiry had revealed that the accused suspected that his wife had some extra-marital affair. Cuncolim police had recovered the weapon.