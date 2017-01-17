Fatorda Congmen oppose seat adjustment with GFP

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Fatorda Congress Block Committee (FCBC) has protested against the party’s decision of seat adjustment with the Goa Forward Party (GFP) in Fatorda constituency.

Angry Congressmen burnt the effigy of All India Congress Committee General Secretary and Goa desk in-charge Digvijaya Singh. The Block has decided to work against GFP candidate Vijai Sardesai and support FCBC president Joseph Silva, who will contest as an Independent.

Speaking to the media, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson and member of FCBC Avinash Tavares said that party workers from the Fatorda constituency were agitated due to Singh’s announcement of ‘seat adjustment’ in the constituency.

He questioned the rationale of seat sharing with GFP, which had been opposing the Congress high command throughout. “How can the party decide to support a candidate, who had been speaking against the high command? We want to know if there has been exchange of money for the seat by Digvijaya Singh?” he questioned.

Agitated Congressmen initially tried to ‘gherao’ Singh as he was leaving the state office after addressing the media. They dared the party to expel them from its membership as they pledged to work against the Congress-supported Sardesai.