Fate of Rs 500, Rs 1,000 notes seized by cops hangs in balance

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

With demonetisation, the fate of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 Indian currency notes seized by the state police as well as the Anti Corruption Branch (ACB) of the Directorate of Vigilance in different crimes hangs in balance.

According to information, there are several hundreds of 500 and 1,000 rupee notes that have been seized by police stations across the state in different crimes such as gambling, theft cases and so on, while the ACB has seized cash in trap cases pertaining to bribery.

An officer, on condition of anonymity, said that the total value of the seized currency by police as well as ACB will run into lakhs of rupees and majority of the currency will be in Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 denominations.

Apart from other exhibits, the currency notes are also an integral part of evidence collected during the probe. These evidences (muddemal property) are kept in custody of the concerned police stations and produced before a court when the cases come up for hearing, informed a police officer.

With demonetisation, these currency notes, however, cannot be exchanged until the cases are disposed by the court, said the officer. With many cases at trial stage, the future of these demonetised currency notes hangs in balance, said the officer. In view of this, a senior officer from the Crime Branch said that they have written to court seeking further directions.

A senior police officer in North Goa says that seized or attached currency notes have evidential value. “We look at it as evidential value rather than monetary. However, it being muddemal property, the concerned courts can decide on the issue,” said the officer.

According to information, the scheme (exchanging 500 and 1,000 rupee notes) closes on December 30, 2016. The specified banknotes can be exchanged at branches of commercial banks, regional rural banks, urban cooperative banks, state cooperative banks and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) till December 30, 2016, and even beyond, at specified RBI offices.