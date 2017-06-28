Fate of draft agriculture policy in limbo

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The fate of the draft comprehensive agriculture policy or agriculture vision document for the state, which has been prepared by the directorate of agriculture, has been in limbo as there is no committee in place to approve the same.

The government has failed to reconstitute the committee for the last three years, although the agriculture directorate formulated the draft policy, holding extensive discussions and consultations and factoring in inputs from various stakeholders and experts.

In August 2012, the government had constituted a 40-member committee to draw up agricultural policy, including a sub-policy for animal husbandry and dairy, under the chairmanship of Narendra Savoikar.

However, Savoikar resigned as the committee chairman on March 10, 2014 to contest the 2014 Lok Sabha elections as a BJP candidate; subsequently he was elected as South Goa MP.

But after Savoikar’s resignation as panel’s head the government failed to reconstitute the committee.

Nevertheless the work on formulating the agriculture policy began in 2013.

Sources recalled that on many occasions the directorate of agriculture had requested the then Parsekar government to reconstitute the committee as the panel chairman had resigned and one of the members had passed away.

However, there had been no response from the then government.

Agriculture director Ulhas Pai Kakode told ‘The Navhind Times’ that the draft agriculture policy cannot be submitted to the government without panel’s approval.

Hence the agriculture department has been waiting for reconstitution of the committee by the Parrikar government.

According to the notification issued by the government on August 23, 2012, the committee was supposed to work out comprehensive agricultural policy with two sub-committees – one sub-committee for agriculture and the other for animal husbandry and dairy.

The terms and conditions of the committee were to suggest ways and means to ensure growth in agriculture, animal husbandry and dairy by aggregation and integration of all rural programmes, so that farmers get substantial return from agricultural land resources.

The panel had been asked to suggest ways to develop agriculture, animal husbandry and dairy support services and to protect and improve available resources – land, water, biodiversity and genetic resources.

The committee had also been asked to suggest ways for promoting market-driven economy and encouraging horticulture and high-value crops.

Suggestion of measures to conserve soil and water resource, for developing marketing network, cold storages and post-harvest management chain were the others terms for the panel.

Though there has been no committee in place since March 2014, officials of the directorate of agriculture, experts and stakeholders took forward the process of draft policy and completed the work.

The department held a series of consultations with stakeholders to take their inputs and suggestions for formulating the policy.

Interesting inputs have been made including on contract farming and regulatory provision to safeguard farmer’s rights.