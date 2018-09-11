Fashion store ‘Snikita Trendz’ opened at Valpoi

VALPOI: ‘Snikita Trendz’-a fashion destination store inaugurated at the hands of Valpoi Municipal Council, chairperson, Parvin Shaikh and Zilla Parishad member, Premnath Hazare at Phoenix Avenue, next to Unity HS Valpoi. The newly opened store is a factory outlet for gents, ladies and kids garment. Speaking after inauguration, properitor Shweta Kadam said, “This store will offer variety of ready garments with reasonable rates as she procured garment directly from factory. The new shop offers variety in designs in wholesale rates after considering the changing trend and taste of fashion.” NT

