Fashion fusion on the ramp

NT BUZZ

More than eight designers from different parts of India will showcase their traditional and western collections at the second season of ‘Fashion Fusion Nite 2018’ on November 16 at Reis Magos Fort, Verem. The fashion show is organised by White Pepper Creations along with Senor NX.

Speaking during a press conference on Tuesday, the show director, Newton Dias said: “It would be a one-of-a-kind show wherein the model walking on the ramp will be dancing to the tunes of live bands and designers will showcase the best of their collection that include both formal and traditional wear.”

Creative director, Anna Tharakan added: “There are various fashion shows, beauty pageants taking place in Goa and therefore, we conceptualised the idea of bringing something new to Goa, something this place has never seen before.”

Representing the title sponsor Senor NX, Basil Roshan also mentioned that Senor NX too will showcase their collection of formal and traditional menswear.

The show will have prominent show stoppers, professional models, film personalities and other celebrities who will make their way to Goa to walk the ramp.

(The event will take place on November 16 at 7 p.m. at Reis Magos Fort, Verem.)