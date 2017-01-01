Farming activity hampered due to demonetisation

Goan farmers faced hardships during the early period of demonetisation, reports Bhiva Parab

With demonetisation completing 50 days, the situation for the farmers has almost become normal. However the farmers have certainly faced difficulties during the initial days of demonetisation.

Agricultural activities especially the paddy cultivation process had just began when demonetisation was announced. Farmers in the state had just began the process of winter crops after the end of the rains. Demonetisation affected farming activities as most of the transactions, especially of small farmers, are by cash and so they had to face hardships during the initial days.

When contacted some of the farmers said that they are used to cash transactions and have been using cash for last so many years for the farming activities but due to scrapping of old currency they faced cash crunch in the initial days. However the situation is now normalising.

A section of farmers went on to say that farming activities also includes buying of seeds and paying labourers. “We use traditional variety of paddy seeds in our field which are only available with other farmers. To buy these seeds we need to have cash.” To get cash, farmers had to stand in long queues leaving aside their farming work during the initial days of the demonetisation.

Withdrawal from ATM meant that they got only Rs 2000 notes which was almost of no use as people hesitated to take Rs 2000 notes and some small farmers did not have the money to buy seeds, fertilisers etc for sowing. However the situation now has almost normalised in the state.

Paddy is the principal crop of Goa and is grown in two seasons Kharif or sorod and Rabi or vaingan or winter crop.

On the other hand, a cashew farmer said that they are not facing much difficulty due to demonetisation as the situation has almost normalised. “By the time the cashew season begins we hope everything will be fully back to normal,” he said.

The agricultural department sources said that there is no effect of demonetisation on the farming activities and as far Goa is concerned it is functioning almost normal.

Most of the farmers are having small portion of land due to which less money is required and the transactions could be done by cheque and other digital means. Now the situation in the state of Goa has almost normalised and there seems to be no effect of demonetisation on the farming activities in the state.

Some farmers said that the decision of demonetisation may be good but small farmers suffered initially because of lack of proper planning. Farmers also said that the government had to pile up enough Rs 100 notes and other smaller denomination notes in the market before taking the step.

Denomination came at time when farmers are busy with winter crops and this year the climate is good especially as rains were plenty, added the farmers.