Farmers hopeful of good harvest

With harvesting of the paddy beginning in the state farmers are hoping that there is not much damage to the crops due to the lack of rains at the fag end of the season.

“Due to the dry period without rains during the Ganesh Chaturthi and now, when the crop is almost ready for harvesting, there could be some damage to the paddy. However right now it is difficult to ascertain the quantum of damage to the crop. Our fingers are crossed for a good crop,” said Milind Kerkar, chairman, Pernem Taluka Farmer’s Service Society.

He added, “The harvesting season in the state generally begins in the first week of October. The farmers who have large paddy fields mostly use harvesting machine for the paddy while others who have small paddy fields take the help of family members or hire labourers.”

According to the information available from some farmers, they are worried about the rains and they are hoping that there will be no heavy rains at least now as they have started harvesting of the paddy. If the sky remains clear the farmers are expecting good paddy crop without much damage.

Kerkar said, “The farmers are turning towards mechanized farming and so the demand of the harvesting-thrashing-cum-winnowing machines has increased. Due to this machine the farmers don’t have to depend on the labourers for carrying out harvesting and threshing of the paddy. The machine takes around only one hour for harvesting-threshing-cum-winnowing of 4,000 sqmts of paddy field, whereas the same work labourers will take several days.”

The charge of the harvesting-thrashing-cum-winnowing machines is fixed to Rs 2,200 per hour and the government gives subsidy of Rs 1,000 to the farmers and so the farmers have to give only Rs 1,200 per hour. The farmers who want hay for their cattle and those farmers who have their fields in the hilly area do the harvesting manually, according to the information available from the sources.

While on an average the labourers charge between Rs 500 per day and apart from this sometimes they have to be given tea and lunch also and this adds to the cost and so harvesting-thrashing-cum-winnowing machine is beneficial.

There are various varieties of paddy seeds which have different growth time and some paddy seeds require 130 to 135 days, while there are varieties of paddy seeds which require 105 to 110 days. The Jaya and Jyoti varieties of seeds have dominated the Goan fields for decades and several farmers have become used to growing these varieties and especially Jyoti is preferred by farmers, according to the information available from the sources.

To boost the agriculture in the state the government has provided the farmers with various government schemes and one such scheme provides the farmers support price and the support price scheme of the government is showing results. The support price currently is Rs 20 per kg of paddy. Even small farmers can benefit from the various schemes of the government, according to the sources.

Where the government schemes are boosting the paddy cultivation, the paddy cultivation on khazan lands have decreased. The khazans are saline floodplains along tidal estuaries, which have been reclaimed over centuries by constructing a system of bundhs and sluice gates, and in the state paddy cultivation was traditionally practiced on these khazan lands, however the cultivation of paddy have decreased in recent years.

“Khazan lands are ecologically and economically very important for agriculture and the local farming community traditionally practices rice cultivation by growing salt tolerant variety on these khazan lands. However there is decrease in the area of cultivation of paddy on these khazan lands in recent years,” said Kerkar.

Earlier, most of the people were at home and used to work in agricultural fields and their livelihood depended on the yield. So residents cultivated almost all the fields they owned and it also included the khazan lands. However now the manpower has decreased as most of the youth go for jobs. Cultivation of khazan lands require hard work and it is a harder job than cultivating the general paddy fields, according to the information available from the sources.

Another reason for the decrease in the cultivation of khazan lands could be that now high yielding variety of paddy seeds are available in the market and the yield the farmers get from the general fields which they cultivate is enough for them and so they are disinterested in cultivation in the khazan lands.

“There are instances of breaching of bundhs in the recent years and due to breaching of bunds the khazan lands gets inundated and there is loss to the agricultural crops,” said Nandkishore Nhanji from Pernem taluka. He added, “The bund is a high dam made of the stones and mud and it protects the khazan land from inundation with brackish water from the estuary at high tide. It also helps to maintain water level in the khazan during monsoon and so the government or any other concern authority should look at the maintenance of the bund regularly to prevent breach of the bundhs.”