Farmers abandon coconut plucking as prices drop drastically

NAVELIM

Despite the government giving a minimum support price of Rs 10 per coconut, hundreds of coconut farmers have abandoned coconut plucking as it has become unviable as coconut prices have dropped drastically.

The coconut farmers also have to go through a lengthy process to avail government support price and sell coconuts only to government recognised dealers. The farmers have to deliver the coconuts to the godowns and the coconuts are later auctioned. It’s only after this process can the farmers claim the benefits of the support price.

However with the prices of coconuts dropping and the cost of plucking increasing to Rs 100 per tree, the price of coconut has dropped to Rs 3-4 per coconut as compared to Rs 10-12 a couple of months back.

A farmer M D’Souza said, “I have not done the coconut plucking for my 100 odd coconut trees as labour cost is extremely high. Plucking involves a lot of labour to climb trees as well as to collect the plucked nuts. The rates have dropped drastically hence I have skipped the plucking which was due last month”.

D’Souza said it is a nightmare for farmers to avail the support price as one has to go through a tedious process to get the coconuts to the godown. Hence, many farmers prefer to sell it to local merchants but have to let go of the support price.

Highly placed sources said that there is a major problem as there are surplus coconuts and dealers are not buying coconuts from Goan farmers as the godowns are full. Thus farmers have to sell the coconuts only to government authorised dealers.

Sources further informed that the demand for the Goan coconut has dropped as dealers are purchasing coconuts from southern states which are bigger in size. This is the primary reason why the prices of coconut have dropped.

Sources informed that Goa coconuts is popular for its unique taste as compared to coconuts from southern states and are mostly exported to Maharashtra and Gujarat, however over the years the size of the coconuts have dropped drastically owing to disease etc.

He said, Goan farmers enjoyed a good spell when the price of coconut touched Rs 20 per coconut a few months back, however it has started declining and has reached the present rate of a meager Rs 3-4.

An agent who requested anonymity said that the coconut wholesale market is driven by ‘outside’ forces that are controlling the wholesale market. As a result many dealers are facing losses as big players are controlling the pricing. We are helpless he said as there is no demand for Goan coconuts.