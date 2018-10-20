Fan moment comes true at KBC

From waiting in long queues to purchase a ticket for Amitabh Bachchan’s films, to reaching the `50 lakhs mark in Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), it was a dream come true for 60-year-old Gajanan Rasam from Panaji. NT BUZZ finds out more

VENITA GOMES | NT BUZZ

Many people are die-hard fans of celebrities, sportspersons and other popular personalities, and there is always a dream to either meet or interact with them. And Gajanan Rasam was no different, he harboured a dream as a child to meet Amitabh Bachchan.

In his teens, he would wait in long queues to watch Big B’s films and would often dream of personally meeting him. He was among those who’d never miss any of his movies. He remembers that ‘Zanjeer’ was the first Amitabh Bachchan’s film he watched. “It was impossible to meet Bachchan sir during those times because he was a superstar, though we always longed to see the big celebrity; all we had were his films,” recalls Gajanan.

Soon in the year 2000 KBC hosted by Bachchan started airing on television and that gave Gajanan a ray of hope of fulfilling his long harboured dream. He tried for nearly 14 years to get through to the game show. He auditioned three times and the current season that is underway, turned out to be lucky as he won the ‘fastest finger first’ round and got a chance to sit on the ‘Hot Seat’ across Amitabh Bachchan aiming to win an amount of `7 crores.

He recalls that it was an ‘Oh My God’ moment when Big B asked him to take his place on the ‘Hot Seat’. “All what I thought about Big B was true. He is just like that. During the game when there was a 15 minutes break he came to me and caught my hand and encouraged me. He nearly spoke to me for 5 to 10 minutes and told me not to take tension and play confidently,” says Gajanan. The five minutes conversation and the game was the most precious time for this Big B’s fan.

During the show Gajanan played quite well. He not only managed to reach the `1 crore question but also added humour by putting forth various questions to Big B. He asked Big B if he was scared of his better half, to which pat came the reply that indeed he was! The superstar added that in order to maintain peace at home, one should never make the wife angry. With a lot of laughter and enthusiasm, Gajanan bailed out on the question: ‘Which is the only talkie film directed by Dadasaheb Phalke?’ The answer Gangavataran, Gajanan Rasam was not ready to guess.

It was not easy for Gajanan to get into KBC as he had to prepare for the show while working as a Sales Executive at Bharat Petroleum, Patto. “I struggled for nearly 14 years. When KBC started I had no telephone line. I especially got a telephone connection to take part in the contest. I would attempt most of the questions flashed during the break for the public,” he states.

For nearly three to four hours, everyday he would prepare for KBC. He would read newspapers, books, search the internet and look for information on other research materials. He himself was amazed that during his research he managed to read the Mahabharata for five times and Ramayana three times over. Winning an amount of `50 lakhs he wishes to utilise the money wisely but he is content and happy with the fact that he accomplished his dream of meeting his favourite superstar.