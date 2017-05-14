False rape complaint: Indore woman remanded to 7-day police custody

NT NETWORK

MAPUSA

Mapusa Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) has remanded to seven days police custody a woman from Indore, who was arrested by Anjuna police on Saturday, on charges of filing a false rape complaint against a 56-year-old man, who is a native of Mumbai.

In this connection, the police had also arrested another person in the case, who is the police custody.

According to Anjuna police, Tulika Katare, 23, had filed a complaint against businessman Kishore Keswani alleging that he had raped her. She had alleged that Keswani had called her at a hotel on the pretext of providing a job.

Following the complaint, the alleged accused was arrested from Mumbai and was in jail until March 2016 as he was granted bail by local court.

Later in October 2016, Keswani filed a counter complaint against Katare and other 11 people for filing a false case against him. In his complaint, he claimed that move of filing a false case was an attempt to extort money from him and to grab his property.

During the course of investigation, it came to light that Keswani was actually at his residence at the time of the alleged ‘rape’.

Police sources informed that CCTVC footage was obtained by the police which showed that he was at his residence and even his mobile number location indicated that he was in Mumbai.

In April this year, Anjuna police received a report which came negative for Keswani.

Police informed that even the hotel employee, during identification parade, could not identify the alleged accused Keswani.

Hence, after conducting investigation, Anjuna police arrested H Kevalramani in connection with filing a false rape complaint and, subsequently, on the basis of his information, the

police arrested the Indore woman and booked her under Sections 467, 468, 191, 192, 195, 384, 388, 201, 12B of Indian Penal Code.

Police sources informed that the main accused in the case is Anil Jaisinghani who had allegedly asked Tulika Katare to file a false complaint with a

motive to extort money and grab property of Keswani.

Anjuna police are further investigating the case.