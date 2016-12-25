Falari: beautification works will decongest Mapusa

MAPUSA: Chairperson of Mapusa Municipal Council Sandip Falari after launching the work on beautification of Mapusa at Aldona taxi stand on Sunday said, “This is more than beatification. It will help in the enhancement of infrastructure with good footpaths, broad roads, and availability of parking lots, due to which the town will get decongested. This will also prove a facelift to the town.”

The second and third phase of beautification of the Mapusa town is being undertaken through Goa State Urban Development Agency (GSUDA).

The vice chairman of GSUDA, councillors Tushar Tople, Sanjay Mishal, Vibha Salagaokar, Kavita Arlekar and BJP Mandal president Damodar Lanjekar were present on the occasion.

The beautification project is being executed in three phases.

In first phase, work on beatification of the entry point of Mapusa upto Khorlim shrine and construction of the retaining wall for providing parking facility near Milagres Church at Mapusa were executed at a cost of Rs12.39 crore. and pending work of around Rs 8.85 crore, which is remaining will be completed now by the new contractor.

The second phase works which are being executed from Union Pharmacy to Milagres Church include widening of road, construction of footpath and drain and other works.

It will be executed by Ahadh Engineering Construction.

The third phase includes beautification of surrounding area of Morod from Mapusa Urban Bank of Goa up to the Panaji road and other areas and it will be executed by another contractor.

Addressing the gathering Falari said, “With the construction of new drains the water logging problem will be solved.”

Vice chairman of GSUDA Sudhir Kandolkar said, “Entire area surrounding Mapusa market will be beautified under this project. The project will lead to broader roads with dividers, and proper drains. Inconvenience will be caused to the people while the work is being carried out.”