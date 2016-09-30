Fair price shop to ease Housing Board residents’ ration problem

NT NETWORK

MARGAO

Curtorim MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco informed that in order to provide better service to the people of Housing Board, a fair price shop will be opened in the area on Saturday.

“The Housing Board people did not have a fair price shop in their locality. They were forced to travel to Borda to get their ration supplies. Few of them approached me – as the chairman of the Curtorim Co-operative Society. And, we took a decision to start a fair price shop there,” he said.

The MLA said the new fair price shop will come as a help to around 1,000 ration card holders.

He said that under the Curtorim Co-operative Society they have three fair price shops in the areas of Curtorim, and the Housing Board shop would be the fourth one.

He promised good service to the people of the area.

Commenting on the recent incident at a fair price shop at Raia where the food grains were found stored in an unhygienic condition, the local MLA vowed that such an incident will not happen in his constituency again.

Raia is one of the villages of his Curtorim constituency.