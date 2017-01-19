Factional Fissures May Harm Congress

THE Congress had to delay announcement of its candidates for Goa elections till the last day of the nominations, which suggests that everything is not right within the party. The party had promised to declare its party nominees by November last to give them over two months to “reach out to people and seek their support.” The party remained indecisive on whether to go it alone or have a tie-up with other parties. Although Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Luizhinho Faleiro took a clear stand that the party would have no alliance, some central leaders of the party, particularly Digvijay Singh, the in-charge of Goa desk, started making contradictory statements on the issue after the election schedule was announced, despite the fact that Faleiro’s stand was approved by the party high command. Earlier even Digvijay Singh had declared that the party would contest all the 40 seats and asked the state party leaders and cadres to be prepared to go it alone.

The sudden change in Digvijay Singh’s stand caused confusion among the state party leaders and workers, forcing them to question the motives behind his switch. Allegations of a “deal” started flying like poisoned darts, an effigy of Digvijay Singh was burnt, and party candidates filed nominations in Fatorda and a few other constituencies Singh wanted the party to leave for “adjustment.” While a section of workers opposed to “adjustment” has vowed to ‘boycott’ Singh for acting against the overwhelming sentiment in the state party, the ultimate judgement of whether Singh did right or wrong will be delivered by the voters. The party’s flip-flop on alliance/seat adjustment/understanding must not have gone unnoticed by the voters. It is indeed intriguing why Singh batted for adjustment with the Goa Forward Party and United Goans Party and kept out the Nationalist Congress Party.

Silence and indecisiveness on vital issues had become a hallmark of the Congress party in the state since it lost power in the last elections on the issue of rampant corruption in its government. The party has been unable to decide a clear course of action on corruption and other issues of public interest. The party has suffered reverses in the past because of its indecisiveness but appears to have learnt no lessons. Despite knowing that elections to the new Assembly were approaching it began the process of short-listing candidates rather late; the list of shortlisted candidates was ready only after December 21. The delay was caused due to pressures and pulls of different party leaders to accommodate their cronies and lieutenants in the list of probable candidates. Never in the past there was such a delay in announcement of Congress party candidates.

With just 15 days at their disposal before the electioneering comes to an end, the Congress nominees have a herculean task to approach voters in their constituencies. The last-minute changes in the strategy of having an undeclared adjustment with two parties for four seats might leave the party cadres very little time to explain the change of course to the voters in other constituencies. The dilly-dallying and confusion over the issue of alliance has deprived the Congress party the advantage of going to the voters first with a clear list of candidates. It has created an impression that there is internal rift within the party, which is not good for its image in the voter’s eye, as there would be that much less confidence in the party working unitedly if it comes to power. It would need hard work from the various factions within the state party to convince the voters that they are one. Such hard work is necessary also from the point of view that they have not declared a chief ministerial candidate. Although the BJP has also left the subject open, they have Laxmikant Parsekar who has been chief minister and who is seen as the next chief ministerial candidate.

The internal rift in the Congress signals a competition for leadership position. A few in the party are vying for chief minister’s office, should the party be able to regain power. The ironical part of the whole thing is that the mutual dragging down has begun even before it can be said with any certainty that the Congress will come back to power. There are several odds against that scenario: the possibility of MGP going back to the BJP, the AAP emerging with a decent number for a new entrant, rebellious Congress workers springing surprises to turn expected victories into defeats and so on. So, it is better the competing Congress leaders do not get over-optimistic.

