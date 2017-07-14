Saturday , 15 July 2017
Fact-finding team visits Curchorem cemetery
The fact-finding team inspects the vandalised cemetery of Guardian Angel Church at Curchorem on Friday

Posted by: nt July 15, 2017

NT NETWORK

 

CURCHOREM

A five-member fact-finding team led by Fr Savio Fernandes, executive secretary of  Council for Social Justice and Peace, visited the desecrated cemetery of Guardian Angel Church, Curchorem, on Friday.

The team  also included the members of a national organisation.

Parish priest of Guardian Angel Church, Curchorem, Vital Miranda and some persons  whose dead kin’s graves were damaged, were also present.

Fr Fernandes said the team also visited Curtorim, Chandor and Paroda where holy crosses had been desecrated.

Stating that the culprits took advantage of the loneliness  of the places  where the crosses located, he said that desecrations have been an attempt to hurt the sentiments of the people.

Irfan, a  team member from Mumbai, stressed on removing  the poison of communalism from people’s minds.

It is the job of the police to find out the persons who have committed these dastardly acts, he said adding that the team has not come to collect any evidence, but to study the situation.

Later at 5 pm, mass was celebrated  in the Guardian Angel Church, Curchorem.

A public meeting will be held on 22 July at Azad Maidan, Panaji, over the rising desecrations of religious places and symbols.

 

