Facilities for differently-abled in state one of the best in India: Parrikar

PANAJI : Predicting that Goa will become the top state in the country, if it provides all facilities to differently-abled students here, Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar on Saturday equated the facilities available in Goa for such students to those existing in the defence forces, for disabled soldiers.

Parrikar, addressing the gathering after inaugurating the new wing of the building of Sanjay School run by the Sanjay Centre for Special Education, at Porvorim, said that the central as well as the state governments are providing facilities to the differently-abled students in Goa, and if these facilities are able to reach cent per cent differently-abled students, then Goa could claim to be number one state in India.

The Chief Minister, Laxmikant Parsekar was also present on the occasion.

“I am certain after looking at the way the educational facilities are being provided to the differently-abled population in Goa that this would be the first state to have hundred per cent coverage of such population, up to graduation level,” Parrikar maintained, pointing out that he has not seen anywhere in the country, the kind of facilities made available in Goa for differently-abled students, except those available for soldiers getting disabled during their duty.

“I have seen such facilities in the defence forces when soldiers get disabled due to injury and can’t do certain thing on their own,” he observed, mentioning that he has also seen scientifically planned and well-trained exercises to which such soldiers have access.

Speaking further, Parrikar stated that with the use of various aids, as developed through science and technology, the special children could lead a normal life and therefore, their parents as well as teachers have to encourage them, as also help them avail benefits of such facilities provided by the government.

The Defence Minister finally congratulated the differently-abled students for their participation in the academic and sports activities, including Paralympics. “I am proud that these students for having participated in various events, including Paralympics,” he noted.

The Chief Minister, speaking on the occasion greeted the special children on the occasion of the World Disability Day and lauded the hard work put in by the teachers and others for the upbringing of these children. He also informed that there are around 25 schools in Goa, catering to the needs of the special children.

Parsekar further said that various business firms in the state are coming out with offers as regards employment opportunities to such qualified students, in their specialised areas. “This will provide satisfaction to their parents for having made their child employed and self-reliant,” he noted.

Secretary for education, Nila Mohanan; city MLA, Sidharth Kunkalienkar; managing director of Goa State Infrastructure Development Corporation, Sanjit Rodrigues, and the chairman of the centre, Guruprasad Pawaskar were present on the occasion.