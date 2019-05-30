Facelift for Panaji fish market before monsoon: Babush

Panaji: A day after taking oath as Panaji MLA, Atanasio Monserrate alias Babush paid a surprise visit to the Panaji market on Wednesday and assured to give the Panaji fish market a facelift soon.

Babush, who was accompanied by CCP Commissioner Shashank Tripathy, city Mayor Uday Madkaikar, deputy mayor Pascoela Mascarenhas, former Mayor Surendra Furtado and other councillors, inspected the fish market and vegetable market.

He was ‘greeted’ with filth lying unattended in the fish cutting area and instructed the garbage collecting team to maintain cleanliness as many of the fish cutters abandon the filth after finishing the work which they should clear before leaving.

Corporation of City of Panaji (CCP) will demolish the fish cutting shed and replace it with new one and simultaneously replace the tiles in the fish market where fish is presently sold. The work will begin from Monday and would be ready before monsoon starts, he said.

Babush, addressing the media persons, stated that he would seek corporate help under CSR in this regard since the CCP has limitations and he would also spend money from his own pocket to complete the fish market facelift and install and replace old fans and lights as required in the vegetable market. He also assured to install close circuit television cameras to keep an eye on the people spitting on the walls in the market.

CCP Mayor Madkaikar stated that pay parking lot below the market would also be illuminated as many a times, the authorities have discovered that some unknown anti-social elements break the lights in the night to carry on their activities under the garb of darkness and once the lights are put on then automatically everything will come to a stop.

In the fish market, Babush assured fisherwomen that everything would be in place when they complained of tiles in the fish market developing cracks.