Fabindia case: CB receives forensic report

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Crime Branch police probing the Fabindia voyeurism case has received the report from Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Hyderabad on the digital video recorder (DVR), an important piece of evidence in the case.

“The DVR contains video recording from the store’s around 14 CCTV cameras that was sent for examination at the FSL. The report has come and it is being examined,” informed a senior police officer. The evidence was sent for examination almost a year ago, it is learnt.

According to the police, major part of the probe is complete and before filing the charge-sheet the contents of the DVR have to be ascertained.

It may be recalled that on April 3, last year, Union minister Smriti Irani raised an alarm after spotting a camera that was allegedly positioned towards the trial room at the Fabindia store in Candolim. Subsequently, police booked a case (voyeurism) and had arrested four employees of the store and they were later released on bail.

The store manager was also arrested (procedural arrest) and released.

Crime Branch police investigation had revealed that one of the Fabindia employees at its Candolim store appeared to have played a mischief by diverting the CCTV camera lens towards the trial room. Incidentally, soon after the minister raised an alarm, one of the employees with the help of a ladder allegedly changed the lens position, the police had said, adding that, the employee is among the four who were earlier arrested in connection with the case.

During the course of investigation, statements of a number of employees (Candolim store) of the Fabindia and its senior officials including managing director (MD) William Bissell and the chief executive officer (CEO), Subrata Dutta were recorded alongwith senior officials of a private firm from Bangalore that had installed the CCTV cameras at the store. Referring to their statements, police had said that all had denied any wrongdoings and claimed it was unintentional. Police had also recorded the statements of Irani in connection with the case.