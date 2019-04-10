Eye on Balrath buses over election code

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Director of education Nagaraj Honnekeri, in a circular forwarded to all the government and government aided secondary/higher secondary schools, as well as special schools in the state has directed that names of the Chief Minister, ministers, members of Parliaments and so on, which are displayed on the ‘Balrath’ school buses should be covered during the period of the election code of conduct.

“It has been brought to my notice by collector and district election officer, North Goa district that vehicles belonging to the aided institutions and displaying names of Chief Minister, ministers, members of Parliaments, etc amount to violation of model code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of India,” the circular states.

“It is therefore enjoined upon all the heads of the government/ government aided, secondary/ higher secondary schools and

special schools in the state to cover the names of Chief Minister, ministers, members of Parliaments, etc, which are displayed on Balrath buses during the model code of conduct,” it directs.

Additional chief electoral officer Narayan Sawant told ‘The Navhind Times’ that the respective collectors of North and South Goa, who are the returning officers for the election, must have directed the education department to do so, as per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India.