Extent of RSS support to BBSM needs to be seen, CM says sarcastically

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Reacting to the recent announcement of the Bharatiya Bhasha Suraksha Manch (BBSM) as regards launching a political party under its patronage to settle the medium of instruction issue, Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar on Tuesday said that he has no inclination to underestimate any political faction. However, it remains to be seen how much support of the local Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) really exists for BBSM, which has now moved to the extreme level, and how much of it would actually remain, once the political party of BBSM emerges.

“I don’t want to underestimate the strength of any political party, may it be Aam Aadmi Party, or the proposed political faction of the BBSM,” he stated, pointing out that once upon a time, even the Bharatiya Janata Party was a small political group in Goa. “However, the BJP did not grow overnight, neither did it dream of growing overnight,” he retorted.

Indirectly brushing aside the September 30, 2016, deadline given by the BBSM to the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), to sever ties with the BJP, the Chief Minister said that today the BJP-MGP alliance exists, as also would continue during the forthcoming election to the state legislative assembly, and furthermore, MGP will be the partner of BJP in the next state government.Interacting with pressmen, Parsekar said that the implementation of the Deen Dayal Swasthya Seva Yojana, the public health insurance scheme of the government, will start from September 1, 2016. “Till date, 1.60 lakh to 1.70 lakh forms towards registration of this scheme have been received by the government, while 93,000 Health Cards handed over to the beneficiary families,” he added, noting that funds to the tune of Rs 14 crore have already been released towards this scheme, in three phases.

A special function will be held on September 1, at 11.30 am, for giving a green signal to the implementation of the scheme.

Replying to a question, the Chief Minister said that during his recent visit to New Delhi, he made a presentation at the BJP chief ministers’ meeting wherein he asked for a central assistance of Rs 500 crore towards improvement in water supply of the state. “I also made a demand for funds towards construction of bridges and widening of roads,” he said.