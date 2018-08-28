Export of local veggies is a distant dream

PANAJI: Although the state government is keen on encouraging local vegetable growers to export their produce, but the dream seems to be far-fetched considering the difficulties faced by farmers in cultivation at all times.

An ongoing workshop on exports has highlighted the hurdles farmers face in increasing production. Problems include the lack of guidance on the right variety, the scarcity of seeds, difficulty in marketing the produce, pest infection, the lack of storage etc.

The workshop has brought forth that the timely availability of seeds in the case of popular vegetables, such as ladies’ fingers, is a major problem. And most of the times farmers are forced to run from pillar to post to source seeds.

The shortage of seeds at the agriculture department compels the farmers to purchase the seeds from Belagavi, which results in additional expenses on travels.

The high cost of labour is another hurdle faced by the cultivators of local veggies.

The workshop had a panel discussion on ‘economics of production for exports overheads’, and the panellists were agriculture director Nelson Figueiredo; zonal agriculture officer, Pernem, Prasad Parab; Verna-based exporter Roy Changover and Shilpa Samant, associate professor, Dhempe College of Arts & Science.

The panellists emphasised on large-scale cultivation urging farmers to cultivate at least 1,000 kg to 5,000 kg to break into the export market.

It was also advised that varieties that are acceptable in the overseas market should be grown.

The panellists urged the farmers to go in for branding and organic to receive a better price in the international market.

However, most of those present at the workshop said that they do not produce enough for the local market, adding the Goan market is equally lucrative in terms of price realisation.

The farmers said that they require information on the varieties suitable for the export market, export formalities and marketing assistance if they are to be encouraged to export.

They pointed to the lack of basic infrastructure in exports as there is not even a single cold storage to store the excess produce.

It was informed at the workshop that potential for exports of fruits and vegetables from Goa is huge. Tender coconuts, tapiocas, shredded coconuts, ladies’ fingers are some of the produce with good export potential.

Moreover the state has a facility for exports through the Centre for Perishable Cargo at the Dabolim airport from where vegetables like bottle gourds, ladies’ fingers, brinjals, runner beans, papayas, green chillies, drumsticks, etc, are exported.

However, all the exports are by farmers from Karnataka and Maharashtra.

The two-day workshop that ends on Tuesday has been organised by students of the Dhempe College of Arts and Science, Miramar, and the department of agriculture, Tonca.

A large number of farmers from Canacona, Pernem, Salcete, Bardez attended it to learn about marketing, disease management and good agricultural practices.

Most farmers said that they want to boost up produce and are willing to sell in any market – export or local – as long as they receive good prices.

Figueiredo said that vegetable cultivation in the state is in the rabi season after the paddy crop.

“A handful of farmers cultivate vegetables throughout the year,” he said.