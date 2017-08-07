Expo for foodies and food specialists

Team B&C/ NT

The 14th edition of Trinity World Biz, India Hospitality and F & B Pro International Expo, had a successful run from August 3 – 5 at the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee indoor stadium, Bambolim.

Over 400 brands related to food and hospitality participated with the expo drawing over 5000 business visitors. The who’s who of the food industry attended the event such as, – Ajit Kerkar, Chef Manjit S Gill, Nitin Nagrale, Adarsh Shetty, Riyaaz Amlani, Chef Vernon Coelho, Kumar Rajagopalan, Neerav Panchamiya, Ganesh Shetty and Chef Ranjeet Pandey.

Special appearance by famous personalities in the food industry, Chef Saby and Chef Varun Inamdar added value to the expo. There were workshops and demos too at the event. The expo is targeted at B2B as well as B2C visitors. It was attended by food companies, service providers and professionals among other visitors.