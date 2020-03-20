Explain your decision on ZP polls: HC to SEC

Panaji: The High Court of Bombay at Goa on Friday directed the State Election Commission (SEC) to take a decision on the advisability of proceeding with the Zilla Panchayat (ZP) polls and place its decision together with its reasons before the court on Saturday.

The High Court division bench comprising Justice M S Sonak and Justice M S Jawalkar observed that at present all that the court says is that the SEC must take into account the relevant considerations flowing from the various advisories and directives from the central government and eschew irrelevant considerations. “The SEC to state its decision and reasons on affidavit,” the bench said.

The High Court said, “Decisions in such vital matters cannot be based upon the fact that the term of the earlier committee is coming to an end on March 24, 2020. The SEC cannot abdicate its power and thereby shirk from discharging its responsibility. There is absolutely nothing wrong in the state government and the SEC consulting one another. However, considering the constitutional position of the SEC, independent application of mind by the SEC is an imperative. To begin with, the SEC has to take a decision in the matter on the poll date and this is not a matter which the SEC can simply go by the decision of the government, which, it appears, it has done, going by the last sentence in paragraph 12 of its affidavit.”

The High Court observed that amidst the rampage of this virus, the constitutional court cannot stand still. “We are quite conscious of the limits of our jurisdiction especially when it comes to election schedules. But in a situation where both, the central as well as the state government, nay the mankind is battling this extraordinary situation created by this virus, any wholesale restraint in exercising this extraordinary jurisdiction might sound in the arena of abdication,” the court said.

“Whilst we do appreciate and recognise that these are matters primarily for the SEC to decide or take the first call, we also do feel that this call has to be a considered one. The decision-making process leading to this call must embrace relevant considerations and eschew irrelevant ones. The voluminous material in the form of directives and advisories from the central government, the state government or the appeals made by the Prime Minister and the President of India cannot simply be ignored or taken lightly. Particularly, the advice on complacency setting in has to be considered seriously, having regard to the potential and proportions of the pandemic,” the High Court said.

The petition filed by Kenneth Ian Stewart Silveira sought postponement of the Zilla Panchayat elections in view of the threat posed by COVID-19, which has been referred to as a pandemic.

A counsel on behalf of the SEC made a statement that the SEC has gone by the decision of the government in this matter. However, at a later stage, he attempted to explain that the SEC was also involved in the decision-making process and this fact is made clear in the affidavit which he belatedly handed over to the court.

The Advocate General submitted that the Panchayat Raj Act as well as the Constitution of India mandate a freshly-elected committee to be in place before the expiry of the five-year term of the previous committee. This term expires on March 24, 2020 and, therefore, polling has to take place on or before the said date.