Experts warn of sand-deficient Miramar beach

PANAJI: With sand dunes along the Miramar–Caranzalem beach stretch having been flattened entirely due to human interference, experts have pointed out to the careless attitude of concerned authorities in conservation of sand dunes and warned against Miramar becoming a sand-deficient beach.

People have blatantly destroyed the sand dunes and burnt the vegetation which acts as a first line of defense against coastal storms and beach erosion.

Frequent footfalls of tourists and locals have flattened the dunes. And, as a result sand gets carried away with the wind thereby posing threat to the motorists and riders traversing the nearby road.

The Miramar beach extends about 4.5-km southwards up to Caranzalem, and terminates against the wooded hill slopes of Cabo promontory and the sand dunes formed are of low to medium height.

The recent beach-carrying capacity report which was approved by the GCZMA has mentioned that no sand dunes are there on the Miramar beach.

The report has identified 54532.27 square metre of the total 105077.4 square metre area as no go area of the beach.

Experts have suggested to the authorities to adopt Portugal model of protecting the sand dunes – constructing dune walk-over with no direct footfall on sand dunes, and asked to fence sand dunes along the coast of Miramar.

Sand dunes are significantly natural protective depositional landform, and a very good hurdle that protects inland environment from damaging sea-waves, surges, tsunamis and storms.

Also, it reduces the wind velocity. Grass anchors the dunes with their roots, holding them in place, while their leaves trap sand promoting dune expansion.

In the past, three incidents were reported during monsoons in the year 1998, 2004 and 2008 whereby sand carried away with the wind moving at the speed of 25-60 km/hour spreading across the traffic island.