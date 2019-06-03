Experts Expose Goa’s Poor Budget-Making

Nandkumar M Kamat

EXPERT analysis of state budgets of Goa from 2011-12 to 2018-19 has exposed the myth of “good budget-making”. For study and analysis, despite repeated requests, the government has not given me budget papers for 2018-19 and 2019-2020 although several copies are gathering dust in many offices. The Pramod Sawant-led government is following the closed, secretive attitude of his predecessor on state public finances and continues the suspenseful approach to put forward a strong, well researched and objective case before the 15th finance commission which would visit Goa in coming weeks. The new CM could take a long time to understand the nuances of public finance. His advisers and officers are not open to any idea of participation of local economic stakeholders or building an all-party consensus before visit of 15th finance commission. However, as publicity exercise we shall see lot of loud claims before media after the state government presents the 15th FC the new bottle filled with old, stale wine.

Roopal Suhag and Suyash Tiwari from PRS Legislative research, working at Institute of Policy research studies, New Delhi published ‘State of State Finances’ report in November 2018. I would summarise some of their findings. First here are some important takeaways from the studies. Goa’s revenue expenditure is 80 per cent of total expenditure. Goa spends 34 per cent on committed expenditure (salaries, pensions, and interest payments). It is alarming to see Goa’s expenditure on economic development at 31 per cent which is below national average of 32. Goa spends less than national average of 6 per cent on administration and security, police forces and one per cent on administrative services, such as district administration and public works. In this area 13 states are ahead of us.

The Goa budget-making exercise has been exposed because between 2011 to 17, government under-spent the budget by 19 per cent. This implies that the gap between the predicted budget estimates and the actual expenditure figures has been rising, and budgeted targets have not been met. The study revealed that between 2011-17 Goa saw a shortfall of 11 per cent in revenue collection. Goa spends 27 per cent on human development and ranks 4th in the country for the period 2011-19.

The study explains states’ four components of revenue receipts i) own tax revenue, (ii) own non-tax revenue, (iii) devolution of union taxes, and (iv) grants-in-aid from Centre. The former two components add up to give state’s own revenue, and the latter two can be classified as central transfers. Goa’s own tax revenue for 2011-19 stands at 75 per cent (47 per cent tax, 28 per cent non tax) and for same period devolution of central taxes and grants was 25 per cent (19 devolution of Union taxes, 5 per cent grants). Now it is priority task of Pramod Sawant government to tell the 15th FC that Goa gets second lowest central devolution in country. Goa’s share of own non-tax revenue at 28 per cent is higher than for most states because the state electricity distribution in the state is through a government department unlike in other states.

Another strong point which Sawant government needs to put forth is that Goa received just five per cent or lowest central grants in the country from 2011-19. The study explains how unlike devolution, which is constitutionally provided as per the Finance Commission’s criteria, most of the grants are allocated by the Centre. Grants are tied to specific expenditure priorities and thus offer states little flexibility and choice. Higher dependence on central grants limits the ability of the states to spend as per their local economic and social priorities. A plus point for Goa is higher than average Own Tax to GSDP ratio. Own tax-GSDP ratio is a measure of a state’s potential to generate taxes from its economy on its own. A higher ratio indicates a better ability to harvest taxes from the economic activities in the state. Goa’s tax to GSDP ratio is 7.3 per cent compared to national 6.6 per cent.

After the shutdown of mining, Goa has been finding it difficult to contain the fiscal deficit. In 2015, the 14th Finance Commission recommended that states maintain their fiscal deficit within three per cent of their GSDP. The fiscal deficit of Goa was 3.3 per cent from 2011-19, and increased to 5.3 per cent during 2018-19 which is above FRBM limit. In 2017, the NK Singh-led FRBM Review Committee had reviewed the status of fiscal governance across the Centre and states. It had recommended that a debt to GDP ratio to be limited to 20 per cent for the states.

The studies also found that Goa has been reducing expenditure on education. It was reduced from 15.9 per cent in 2011 -15 to 14.7 from 2015-19. However Goa due to small population Goa has the second highest (Rs 25,215) per-capita expenditure on education. Among the better performance indicators -after Sikkim Goa has second highest per capita health expenditure at Rs 4127. Goa has witnessed the highest increase in expenditure on water supply and sanitation from 2011-15 to 2015-19. The studies took a particular note of the fact that although Goa has the lowest proportion (30 per cent) of population belonging to SC, ST, and OBC in the country, it spends the second highest per-capita on their welfare.

However, Goa is lagging behind on public housing expenditure. State government expenditure on housing is nine times less than the national average. The study also exposed the fact that despite Goa being highly urbanised state in the country, the government expenditure on urban development at just 0.9 per cent which is less than national average of 2.4 per cent or per capita Rs 4697. Goa spends just 1 per cent on rural development as compared to national average of 4.4 per cent or per capita Rs 1944 on rural development. Another alarming deficiency in the budget was less expenditure on Agriculture. Goa’s agriculture expenditure at 3.4 per cent of state budget is less than national average of 6.2 per cent. Goa also spends less on irrigation at 2.4 per cent as compared to national average of 5.3. The neglect of law and order machinery is also exposed because state expenditure on Police was 3.1 per cent or less than national average of 4 per cent. Goa provided high energy subsidies at 15.7 per cent of state budget as compared to 5.8 per cent nationally. From an unresponsive government which is working since 2012 with a closed mind and used to dismissal and ridicule of creative and critical inputs what one could expect?