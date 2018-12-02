Expedite process to fill vacancies: Parrikar tells officers

PANAJI: Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Saturday directed the government officers to expedite procedure to fill vacancies in various government departments and reviewed the work of the ongoing projects including the third bridge over River Mandovi.

Parrikar held a meeting at his private residence in Taleigao on Saturday morning with senior government officers to review the work on various projects and to take stock of functioning of the administration in his absence.

Currently, Parrikar is recuperating at his private residence under the supervision of a team of Goa Medical College doctors since his discharge from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.

A senior official said that the officers have been given deadline to execute work besides directed to expedite the procedure to fill vacancies in various government departments.

The government vacancies have not been filled since the last two years and the process of recruitment was on hold since the last nine months from the time Parrikar has been ill even as the ban on recruitment was lifted long back.

It is learnt that Parrikar discussed about the progress on the construction of the third bridge over River Mandovi with the officials concerned and spoke to the consultants of the bridge project.

Parrikar also reviewed the situation on the solid waste collection front with officials of Goa Waste Management Corporation (GWMC), who were called for the meeting, said the officer.

Parrikar also discussed the financial aspects of all these projects and respective officers were given the instructions, he said, adding that the Chief Minister also discussed about certain bottlenecks in governance due to his physical absence from the office since almost last two months.