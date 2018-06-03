Exhibition titled ‘Life’ to conclude today

NT BUZZ

The art exhibition titled ‘Life’ was inaugurated on Friday at the hands of the chief guest chairman of EDC, Sidharth Kuncalienker at the Art Gallery, Kala Academy. The exhibition is hosted by gynaecologist Sophia Rodrigues from Bambolim with three women including an ayurvedic doctor, Shweta Aiya, a teacher, Megha Datta and an entrepreneur Mariella Dias E Rebello, under the title Artistic Divas of Goa. The exhibition includes paintings and sketches by the artists.

Speaking on the occasion, Kuncalienker said: “It is really wonderful to see women from all walks of life express their feelings on canvas,” adding that passion should be followed irrespective of any profession.

Sophia who had this exhibition on her mind since she hosted an exhibition last year said: “Art is a passion for me and one shouldn’t give up their passion. All the best things in life will come out from one’s passion.” She added that many people in their busy lives forget to pursue their passion. “One should follow their heart and that will give them true happiness.” Megha said: “Everything that you want in life is waiting for you just an inch outside your comfort zone so just make a move.”

Also present at the occasion were Shweta, Mariella, principal of Goa College of Architecture, Panaji, Ashish K Sinai Rege and chief of the Department of Oncology, Manipal Hospital, Dona Paula, Shekar Salkar.

At the exhibition, there will be a drawing competition for children between the age group of 5 to 15 years today at 10:30 a.m. organised by Artorium, Art shop, Panaji.

(The exhibition titled ‘Life’ will be open for public viewing till today at the Art Gallery, Kala Academy.)