Exemplar of Goa’s breed of shoemakers: Murari Satardekar

One of the oldest and last few Goan shoemakers, Murari Satardekar even at the age of 90 is energetic towards his art of shoemaking. His tryst with shoemaking began at the age of 14 and Murari has since gone a long way mastering the technique of shoemaking. NT BUZZ caught up with the founding pillar of Janota Goa to know about his journey as a shoemaker, evolution in shoemaking and more

SHERAS FERNANDES | NT BUZZ

Once found in plenty, the breed of the Goan shoemakers has been pushed to the sidelines over the years thus reducing their number drastically. What started as a family tradition has now become a mere hobby while for few it’s still a source of income. We have had many shoemakers who mastered the art of shoemaking, learning it from their ancestors; but in the 21st century we are left with just a handful of them and one such person is Murari Satardekar. Presently in his 90’s, Murari is one of Goa’s oldest shoemakers and among the last few left. He learnt the art of shoemaking under Portuguese masters when he was 14 years old and then went ahead to learn and master new techniques. Murari who has been working with Janota Goa since its inception has completed over 20 years with the organisation. Janota is known for its quirky designs when it comes to footwear and accessories.

Murari comes from a family of shoemakers hailing from Maharastra. His family had moved to Goa some time during the Portuguese rule. Back then, it was a family tradition and Murari was inevitably drawn into this tradition. Over the years he has observed several advancements that have come about in the process of shoemaking. “Shoemaking is the process of making footwear and back then shoes were made one at a time and by hand. Items such as leather, wood, rubber were used for better durability of the sole and then stitched to the upper portion which was generally in leather,” said Murari. This process was tedious and time consuming. “Back then we would make shoes based on the order using a pair of wooden lasts (mechanical form that has a shape similar to that of a human foot). It was purely custom work where the customer would give us his measurements and we would work on the shoe accordingly. It would take almost 2 days to complete the pair,” says Murari.

During the colonial rule in Goa the raw materials required to make the shoe would be imported from neighbouring areas such as Belgaum (now Belagavi) and Kolhapur while some material would come from international locations in Germany and Portugal. “The leather we would get was untreated and this would make the shoes last for a longer period. Now the hide is treated and compressed which shortens the lifespan of the shoes,” says Murari. Besides, the switch from stitching to pasting has also contributed to reducing the shelf life of the shoes. “Earlier the shoes were evenly stitched on all sides which kept the shoes intact for years. Now the technique of pasting the upper part of the shoes to the sole has led to problems such as the glue coming off and the shoes opening up,” says Murari.

The passing years have also seen several changes in the pricing and quality aspect of footwear. He says: “Shoes which were once priced at `2 or `3 are now sold at `1,000 and above. In the yesteryears, I would even accept bulk orders for weddings and communions besides making custom shoes for locals, the Portuguese citizens and nobles. The pay one would get was not sufficient but now things have changed.” Murari also spoke about how word of mouth played an important role in giving publicity to a shop or to any shoemaker earlier. “A person would decide as to which shoemaker is good depending on the quality of the product. If your quality is good then you will get sale,” he says. Through his career he has moved places making shoes, as far as Mumbai and Kolhapur and back in Goa – in Thivim – before joining Janota Goa.

Having specialised in shoemaking Murari has not restricted himself to only making gents’ shoes. “I make all types of footwear, for children, ladies or gents. Until a few years back I would make six pairs of shoes per day but due to old age I do not make that many anymore,” says Murari who confidently asserts that the changing fashion trends were not a big deal to catch up with.

Murari expressing his concern over people not wanting to take up shoemaking as a profession says: “There is lots of stigma associated with the profession. People who are into shoemaking were looked down upon by the society and hence youngsters do not want to get into this profession.” He further mentions that even after completing more than seven decades into the profession, everyday is a learning experience. “I am still learning, and I want to work as it keeps me living and going,” concludes Murari.

(Janota Goa will felicitate Murari Satardekar at a function which will be held on May 27 at 5 p.m. at Saraya, Sangola. Janota will also unveil their latest eco-friendly collection at the event.)