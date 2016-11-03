Exclude luxury goods from highest GST slab: CII

PANAJI: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has asked for bulk of goods and services to be taxed at a standard rate of 18 per cent under Goods and Services Tax (GST) and that only exception may be taxed at a higher rate.

On the heels the government finalising a four-tier GST structure ranging from five per cent to 28 per cent on Friday, the CII is called for the highest tax slab of 28 per cent for only certain ‘demerit goods.’ The term “luxury goods should not be used to define this category,” CII suggested, adding that essential goods such as unprocessed food items etc, should be included in the lower slab.

CII president Dr Naushad Forbes, said that model GST law as discussed by the GST Council suggests multiple registrations in each state for supply of goods and services. “This has the potential to result in huge burden of complexity as companies operate in many different states. Businesses in the services sector such as telecom, banking, insurance, airlines, e-commerce, undertake pan-India operations, meeting requirements of each state through different registrations, audits and compliances would be a massive task,” cautioned Forbes.

He said that a centralised registration system should be instituted under GST so that states are offered credits through the Integrated GST (IGST) mechanism.

“Such a system would greatly simplify ease of doing business and foster better tax compliance,” said the CII president.

On multiple GST rates, CII said that that the rate structure can be absolute limit of four slabs as suggested by the government, but over time the government should commit to converge to one or two rates.

It is further suggested that the cess needs to be levied only at the final product and total tax including cess on demerit goods should be kept within the present overall indirect tax incidence.

The GST law does not clarify if administration for assessment and audits is to be undertaken by the central or by state governments. It would be challenging for companies to meet the requirements of dual administration by both the central and state governments, while maintaining consistency across different filings. Likewise, it could be an additional burden for the administration in terms of duplication and costs. There should be a single administration process, either by the center or the state, which would be acceptable to both. “

CII has also emphasised on the transition to GST issues and stated that “transition is expected to entail a period where companies have higher inventories and it is necessary to deal with these stocks of goods in terms of applicable tax. GST law does not clearly specify if credit is available on excise duty and central sales tax paid on inventories of domestic goods, and on countervailing duty (CVD) paid for imported goods. Clarity on this aspect needs to be provided”, said the CII president.

Introducing a national tax reform of the magnitude that impacts every consumer and millions of producers is certainly not an easy endeavour, according to CII.