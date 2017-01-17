Excise dept detects liquor offences; 102 cases booked

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Offences relating to liquor are taking place quietly during the run-up to the state assembly polls scheduled to be held on February 4, although overall, the election proceedings appear to be free of misconduct.

According to the state excise department, so far, around 102 cases have been booked for violation of guidelines relating to purchase and sale of liquor between January 4 and January 16. The cases relate to the period when the model code of conduct has been in force. The cases have been booked against vendors, bar and restaurant owners, distributors etc for breach of guidelines on liquor sale.

Show-cause notices are being issued to the offenders, said assistant commissioner of excise Satyawan Bhivshet on Tuesday. He said that the notices seek adequate reasons for committing the wrongdoing and if the explanation is not satisfactory, it could result in cancellation of licence.

Of the 102 cases booked, 54 are in North Goa and 48 in South Goa. The excise department seized 814 bulk litres of liquor through all the cases booked and the total value is estimated at Rs 1.23 lakh. The nature of violations ranges between serving liquor after 11 pm, keeping the premises open after the permitted hours, sale of liquor in unlicensed outlets such as grocery shops etc.

“People have become alert and they are not taking undue risk but strict monitoring has resulted in the offences coming to light,” said Bhivshet.

As a part of the monitoring measures, the department has constituted 11 flying squads that work 24×7 in all the talukas. Further, the department has also tightened checking at the check posts. About 12 control rooms have been set up and citizens can approach the control rooms to complain if liquor is used to lure voters.

The department is also maintaining a daily register on the production by manufacturers, sale at dealers’ premises or shops and the stock of unsold liquor at the end of the day. The report is submitted to the state election commission office.

So far, no political parties have been detected distributing liquor and no consignment has come from outside the state. However, covert flouting of rules continues, according to the excise department.

The several guidelines for sale and consumption of liquor in view of the model election code of conduct include closure of all bars, shops, pubs, shacks, clubs or any establishment selling liquor by 11 pm. The last order for serving liquor in restaurants etc is to be taken at 10.30 pm, as per the guidelines.