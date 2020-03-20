Exams for classes IX to XII postponed

Panaji: The state education department on Friday said that all examinations for classes IX to XII, scheduled to be held from March 21 onwards, have been postponed till further orders.

A circular issued by director of education Vandana Rao states that the examinations, which were scheduled to be held by the Goa Board on March 21, 23 and 24 for class XII (HSSC) have been postponed till further orders. The director also said that the decision about the class X (SSC) examination will be conveyed by March 29.

The circular further states that the examinations for classes IX and XI, which were scheduled to be held by the respective schools and higher secondary schools on or after March 21, have also been postponed till further orders.

The department said that the decision by the competent authority to postpone all the examinations for classes IX to XII till further orders has been taken in view of the spread of COVID-19 in the country. The decision was taken at a meeting held on Friday and chaired by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant after a videoconference that was held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with all chief ministers.

The department of education has already cancelled all exams up to class VIII last week and shut down the educational institutions in the state till March 31.

Speaking to media after the meeting, the Chief Minister said the state government will take a review on the situation and accordingly decide on March 29 on the rescheduling of board exams and also exams to be conducted by the directorate of higher education and technical education. The government has also asked the secretary, education, to keep on hold paper corrections till further orders. Meanwhile, the Goa University has issued a circular, announcing its decision taken during a meeting held on March 15 with the dean, vice dean, heads of university teaching departments and principals of the affiliated colleges.

According to the circular, classes for the general education programme will be held from April 1 to April 9 and examinations shall begin from April 15. It further says that the respective colleges offering the BBA programme will decide on their own schedules. The circular states that BA B.Ed, BSc B.Ed examinations and law examinations are to be held as per the schedule. It states that the MD, MS examinations shall be held as per the schedule from April 1 onwards and the practical exams will be held on April 13.

As per the circular, the MBBS programme has been extended by 15 days, Ayurveda, BAMS, BHMS, pharmacy, nursing, architecture, fine arts examinations shall continue as per the schedule, while the schedules for the BE and ME examinations are to be discussed by the dean with the college principals and changes, if any, are to be intimated to the university. The postgraduate exams at the university as well as at the colleges shall begin on April 15.

The circular, issued by officiating registrar of university M Shreedharan, said that attendance requirement of students is not to be insisted upon and principals are requested to advise the students not to treat the suspension of regular classes as an opportunity to move about but rather to stay indoors and safe.