Ex-MP Amrut Kansar passes away at 70

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Amrut Kansar, the former Member of Parliament from North Goa Lok Sabha constituency, passed away on Monday following a prolonged illness. He was 70.

Kansar, who was elected to the Lok Sabha in 1977 on the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) candidature, was also a well-known advocate and a Constitution expert.

Kansar is widely known for his work for the benefits of Kul and Mundkar as also fought to solve Mayem evacuee property issue. He firmly believed that Goa did not need Special Status to save its land from being sold to outsiders.

The funeral will take place on September 12, and leave at 11 am from his Porvorim residence to St Inez crematorium.

Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has condoled the demise of Kansar. In his condolence message, the Chief Minister has said that Kansar was a versatile advocate and a scholar of law, who had penned several articles in Marathi as well as in English dailies. “His guidance to the government in Mayem Evacuee Property matter is invaluable,” the message stated.

“His services in social work as well as in other areas are valuable, as he fought for the rights of common man,” said Parrikar in his message, adding that the passing away of Kansar has left a vacuum in the Goan society.

The Chief Minister further expressed his grief and condolences to the bereaved members of Kansar family.

The Goa State Councils of Communist Party of India and All India Trade Union Congress expressed their profound grief at the demise of Kansar. In their message, they said that Kansar was a brilliant and fearless advocate for the poor and the downtrodden. Inspite of his allegiance to the ruling dispensation of the then MGP, Kansar openly supported the historic struggle of the Ramponkars (traditional fishermen), the toddy-tappers and the student community in the early 80s. His deep insights into the Mundkarial, communidade and constitutional laws enabled the courts to arrive at informed judicial decisions on critical matters of public importance.